Two dead, one hospitalised after Migori gold mines cave in

Macalder gold mine

Rescue efforts ongoing at Macalder gold mines on October 21,2021. 

Photo credit: Ian Byron | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Two artisanal miners died and one suffered serious injuries after they were buried alive at the Macalder gold mines on Thursday evening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.