Who killed this Meru pastor? Police probe

Police in Meru are investigating the death of a pastor, whose decomposing body was found in a locked house on the outskirts of Meru town, two days after he went missing.

The body of Pastor Moses Mugwika, 50, of Full Gospel Church, Nchaure branch in North Imenti, was discovered on Sunday at his house near Gikumene Primary School.

According to the Gospel Churches of Kenya leadership, the body, which was found lying on a bloody bed, had stab wounds on the chest and neck, while the eyes had been gorged out.

“We established that his arms were broken and there was salt on his mouth, nose, and eyes. As a Church, we have lost a dedicated servant. We call on the police to bring his killers to book,” Bishop Gerald Mugo said.

According to Mt Kenya Regional Overseer, Daudi Kaibung’a, the pastor went missing on Thursday, May 9, and attempts to find him on the phone and physically, failed.

“Numerous attempts by family and congregants to reach him by phone failed. They visited his house but it was locked from inside. However, on Sunday, when he failed to show up for the service, a Sunday School teacher decided to visit his rented house again.”

“She was met by a foul smell and flies on the door. To our shock, our pastor had been brutally murdered,” Bishop Kaibung’a recounted.