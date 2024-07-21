UDA orders Meru MCAs to drop Governor Kawira Mwangaza ouster motion

A battle for the numbers needed to successfully impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza is underway in Meru after 10 members of the county assembly withdrew their support for her ouster.

The motion is now staring at an imminent collapse as the number of MCAs on Ms Mwangaza’s side has grown to 23, one member shy of the 24 needed to defeat the impeachment attempt.

The Meru County Assembly comprises 69 members out of which 13 have been Governor Mwangaza’s allies. Last week, 54 MCAs endorsed the motion paving the way for its tabling in the assembly.

To impeach the governor, 46 members, being two-thirds of the whole House, must vote in support of the mover.

On Sunday, the 10 MCAs withdrew their support for the impeachment motion, terming it premature and citing ongoing reconciliation efforts sanctioned by President William Ruto.

They also said the assembly should prioritise passing the 2024/2025 budget instead of training their guns on the county boss.

The move comes a day after United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Cleophas Malala directed the mover Zipporah Kinya to withdraw the motion, saying it was against the party’s position.

The assembly is yet to debate and pass the 2024/2025 appropriation bill due to a row over allocations for ward projects, a dispute that stalled the budget process.

A 25-member reconciliation team comprising Njuri Ncheke elders and clergy, on the directive of President Ruto, is yet to hand over a report on talks aimed at resolving the leadership crisis in Meru.

Addressing journalists in Meru town, the 10 MCAs urged their colleagues to withdraw the impeachment motion or brace for its defeat on Thursday.

They include Nkomo Ward Rep Kithinji Ethaiba, Domiano Muchui (Igoji East), Jennifer Murogocho (Kiirua/Naari), Sarah Gakii (Nominated), Caleb Mutethia (Municipality), Jacob Mwirigi (Kibirichia), Martin Kimathi (Timau), Harun Thuranira (Abogeta East), Patrick Mwirigi (Ntunene), and Felix Kithinji (Ruiri/Rwarera).

“It is our belief that the fourth impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza is premature and not well thought out. This is because we are yet to pass the 2024/2025 budget. The motion is also coming before the president receives a report of the reconciliation team set up in March. We should give dialogue a chance,” Kibirichia MCA Jacob Mwirigi said.

He said focusing on impeachment at this time would hurt Meru residents since the politics would stall this financial year’s budget.

“Without a budget, we will stall development and hurt service delivery in Meru. This financial year’s budget is a product of negotiations between the assembly and the executive. Out of the negotiations, we managed to allocate each ward Sh33 million for projects,” he said.

Nkomo MCA Kithinji Ethaiba said it would be premature to impeach the governor before the reconciliation report is made public by the president.

“As an elected leader and a Njuri Ncheke elder, I could not sabotage the reconciliation efforts initiated by the president. It is a spat on the president’s face to bring an impeachment before we know the verdict of the reconciliations,” Mr Ethaiba said.

Njuri Ncheke secretary general Josphat Murangiri said the reconciliation committee report is ready and they were awaiting a meeting with the president.

Ms Jennifer Murogocho accused her colleagues of making rushed decisions when tabling the impeachment motion.

“This is a misplaced priority. The focus of the MCAs should be on passing the 2024/2025 budget because we are the only county without a budget,” the Kiirua/Naari MCA said.

They however maintained that they were not downplaying the grounds stated in the impeachment motion.

“Impeachment is part of the county assembly’s oversight mandate but we believe this attempt to remove Governor Mwangaza is not well thought out. We urge our colleagues to withdraw the motion,” nominated MCA Sarah Gakii said.

Those in support of the motion are now working round the clock to avert losing another member as such a move will deal the final blow to the impeachment attempt.

The motion is also facing opposition from the ruling party with Mr Malala summoning the mover and house party leadership to resolve the matter.

Governor Mwangaza is facing 11 specific allegations of abuse of office and misuse of public resources.

Public participation is set for Monday and if the motion does not collapse, Ms Mwangaza will give her defence before a vote on Thursday.