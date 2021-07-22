Munya told to give evidence of claims of coffee theft in Meru

The chairman of Meru County Coffee Millers Cooperative, Zablon Mbaabu, has challenged Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to table evidence over his claims that the society was behind the recent spate of coffee theft.

Earlier, Mr Munya said that Mr Mbaabu should be investigated for the recent theft of coffee in South Imenti.

“We have information that the miller is behind the coffee theft. They should be investigated to establish how the coffee is being stolen in South Imenti and delivered to Chaaria,” Mr Munya claimed in an interview with a local TV station.

However, Mr Mbaabu dismissed Mr Munya’s claims and asked him to give whatever information he has over the matter to the police.

Probe coffee mills

“We have asked the police to investigate all coffee mills in Meru with special focus on the source of coffee being delivered there. The investigations should zero in on estate owners to establish if they produced what they delivered,” Mr Mbaabu said.

Igoji West MCA Mutembei Mbiuki and his Nkuene counterpart Martin Makasi called on the Agriculture CS to ensure the suspects are arrested and farmers’ coffee recovered.

“The agriculture Cabinet secretary should not only make claims on TV but present the evidence to the police. Farmers are staring at losses and are not ready for empty words,” Mr Mbiuki said.

According to Meru County Commissioner Ngumo Karuku, coffee worth over Sh5.8 million has been stolen in Meru in the last six months.



