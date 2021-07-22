Munya told to give evidence of claims of coffee theft in Meru

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who has been challenged to table evidence over his claims that the chairman of Meru County Coffee Millers Cooperative was behind the recent spate of coffee theft.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The chairman of Meru County Coffee Millers Cooperative, Zablon Mbaabu, has challenged Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to table evidence over his claims that the society was behind the recent spate of coffee theft.

