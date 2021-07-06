Nairobi Coffee Exchange
Rampant theft slows down coffee sale at Nairobi exchange

By  Gitonga Marete

Coffee societies have been delivering small batches of the produce to factories due to fear of theft, affecting auction at the Nairobi exchange.

