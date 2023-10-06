Shock as woman dies by suicide on day of sister's funeral

Mourners in a village in Meru County are in shock after a 30-year-old woman died by suicide hours before her elder sister's funeral.

The body of Irene Makandi was found hanging from a tree outside her father's house in Katheri village on Wednesday morning as mourners prepared to go to the mortuary to collect the remains of her elder sister, Fridah Karwiro.

A suicide note was found in which Makandi apologised to her parents and relatives for the pain she had caused them.

“Dad and mum, you loved and cared for me so much and in return I have caused you such pain. I am very sorry and pray to God to grant you peace of mind. To family and friends, relative and the entire community, I am so sorry on behalf of my parents and family,” read part of the suicide note seen by The Nation.

The note further requested that she be buried in the same grave as her sister, with the clothes she was wearing when she took her life, and that she should not be placed in a coffin.

“Please AIPCA pastors, naomba kuzikwa na (I would like to be buried with) Fridah in the same grave today vile tu nimevalia saa hii (in the clothes I am currently wearing). No coffin. Today’s burial should continue as planned,” read the instructions on the note.

According to family members, the mother of one arrived from Nairobi on Saturday following the death of her 37-year-old sister from an undisclosed illness, and had been actively involved in the funeral arrangements for the past four days until Wednesday evening.

Sister-in-law's funeral

Her husband had planned to travel to his sister-in-law's funeral when he received the disturbing news of his wife's death and the shocking contents of the suicide note.

“Irene was the treasurer of the burial preparation committee but handed over the duties to another member on Wednesday evening, saying that she was feeling exhausted. Though she appeared fatigued, there was no sign of depression and we are all shocked and saddened by the turn of events," said Mr James Muriithi, a member of the burial committee.

Mourners assist in placing caskets bearing the remains of two sisters in one expanded grave at Katheri village in Meru County on Thursday evening. The younger sister died by suicide a few hours before the burial of her elder sibling, leaving a suicide note indicating that they be interred together. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu | Nation Media Group

Katheri sub-location Chief Nicholas Mugambi told the Nation that following the unexpected turn of events, he had held a meeting with the family and agreed on Makandi's wishes.

“We agreed to honour her wish that the burial proceed as planned and that she be buried in the same grave with her sister. However, we decided that her remains could not be interred without a coffin,” said Mr Mugambi.