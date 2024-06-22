Seven killed as truck crashes into pedestrians in Meru

"The accident, which happened at about 6.30pm, also involved a motorcycle and the rider died on the spot," she said.

Eyewitnesses said some pedestrians were killed after being hit by building blocks.

"When the driver lost control of the truck, the vehicle swerved and hit the pedestrians before landing in a ditch. Building blocks flew into the air and hit some of the pedestrians who died on the spot," said Mr Jackson Mutwiri.

Ms Imbacha said the driver sustained minor injuries and was in a stable condition.

"We have started investigations into the incident and more details about the injured and the identity of the dead will be released after the relatives are informed," she said.

The bodies have been taken to Nanyuki Referral Hospital morturay.