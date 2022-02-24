Police officer shoots colleague dead, injures boss in suspected love triangle

An officer is accused of fatally shooting a colleague in the eye during a heated quarrel at the Kaongo Ka Mpio GSU camp.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Police are investigating an incident where a General Service Unit (GSU) officer shot dead his colleague and injured his boss in a suspected love triangle at the Kaongo Ka Mpio GSU camp in Igembe North, Meru County.

