Nyumba Kumi official killed in Meru

A 45-year old Nyumba Kumi official was gunned down on Tuesday night at Kiani kia Baimula in Igembe North, Meru County.

Mr Josphat Ntarangwi, who was a miraa trader at Laare market, died on the spot after being shot in the palm and head at around 9pm.

He was returning home with his wife Caroline Kawira after he chaired a burial planning committee when they were ambushed by thugs, leading to a confrontation.

Ms Kawira said the gun-toting gangsters emerged from a bushy area and confronted the couple, forcing them to run in separate directions.

One of the attackers shot at her but missed, she said.

“I ran in the opposite direction, screaming and shouting that they were about to kill us. One of them aimed a low shot but missed. They pursued my husband and gunned him down as he neared our house,” she said in tears.

It was alleged that the gangsters then fled on a motorcycle.

The killing caused uproar in the area, with his family and residents demanding action from the police.

His father, Mzee John Mugaa, urged the police to investigate the matter, saying it had caused fear.

Ms Kawira was inconsolable as she tried to come to terms with the death.

“My husband was not a criminal to die like this. He did not have any pending case or dispute with anyone. He is a fair man who does not seize people’s property,” she cried.

Antu Ambui Senior Chief Gerald Kithia said the motive of the killing had not been established. He mourned Mr Ntarangwi as a dedicated community leader who had helped fight crime and reconcile many families.

“Since he took over as Nyumba Kumi head, the crime rate has reduced. He was loved by many and we urge the police to quickly investigate his murder,” appealed Mr Kithia.