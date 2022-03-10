Munya, Kiraitu unite under Azimio as Raila tours Meru

The supremacy battle between Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya came to an end on Thursday after they vowed to work together to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

The unity of the two leaders gives impetus to Azimio la Umoja in the county with 780,000 registered voters.

For the second time after another attempt last year, ODM leader Raila Odinga asked Mr Munya and Mr Murungi to shake hands and endeavour to work as a team to lock out Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

During a rally in Maili Tatu, Mr Odinga asked the two political leaders to work together towards solidifying the support of Azimio in the region.

"We have officially brought Azimio to Meru. Today, we are uniting PNU and DEP (Devolution Empowerment Party) under Azimio. Since both political parties are in Azimio, we want the entire Meru to rally behind us," Mr Odinga said.

Win presidency

He said the Azimio movement will work with all friendly parties to ensure it wins the presidency in August.

Mr Murungi's party, popularly known Bus, joined the Azimio La Umoja movement on Tuesday after months of speculation.

Speaking when the party delegates announced the decision, Mr Murungi said they resolved to join Azimio after intense consultations and research.

"We have done research, talked to people and done analysis and come to a conclusion that the next president of the republic of Kenya is Raila Odinga," Mr Murungi said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Mr Murungi expressed confidence that Meru residents will rally behind them despite concerns that Dr Ruto has a huge following there.

Mr Murungi said they have been having differences with Mr Munya but they are now united.

Work together

"I thank Mr Munya for supporting me by stepping out of the gubernatorial contest. We will work together to form the next government," Mr Murungi said.

He urged Mr Odinga to consider Mr Munya for his running mate’s position.

While Mr Munya was non-committal on his support for Governor Murungi, he had earlier said he will support candidates who vie on Azimio.

The CS hit out at DP Ruto, saying he does not have the interest of the region at heart.

"We want a leader who will continue the work started by the Jubilee government. We have incomplete road projects that only Mr Odinga can complete. We also want the Lapsset corridor to be effected to open up Meru and improve business with the coast," Mr Munya said.

Mr Odinga singled out education, agriculture, health and business as some of his key focus areas once he is elected president.

"I will ensure the youth are supported to pursue higher education. Our business people will get loans with a grace period of seven years. BabaCare plan is intended to end the suffering Kenyans go through when seeking medical care," Mr Odinga said.

While commenting on a recent incident where a driver was assaulted by boda boda operators, Mr Odinga warned against a blanket condemnation of all riders.

"If anyone has done wrong, they should be held answerable. The boda boda riders should not be harassed by the police," he said.

Mr Odinga was also accompanied by former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Governors P John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Ndiritu Murithi (Laikipia), Siaya Senator James Orengo, MPs Maore Maoka (Igembe North), Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Pamela Odhiambo (Migori Woman Rep), Nduati Ngugi (Gatanga) and Babu Owino (Embakasi East).