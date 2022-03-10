Munya, Kiraitu unite under Azimio as Raila tours Meru

Peter Munya, Kiraitu Murungi, Raila Odinga Meru meeting

From left: Agriculture CS Peter Munya, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during a meeting at Maua Stadium on March 10, 2022.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The supremacy battle between Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya came to an end on Thursday after they vowed to work together to campaign for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

