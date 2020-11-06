Miraa trader charged with killing unborn child

A miraa trader accused of assaulting her pregnant colleague, resulting in the loss of the foetus, has been charged with killing an unborn baby.

Ms Duba Hussein Omar was also accused of assaulting and causing bodily harm to Ms Zahra Jamal as well as stealing from her, during an incident that allegedly happened at Maua miraa market in Meru County on October 20, 2020.

It is alleged that Ms Omar attacked Ms Jamal, a 32-year-old woman who was 36 weeks pregnant, with kicks and blows, causing the loss of the foetus.

The victim told police that she suffered kicks and blows to the stomach, with the alleged assailant pressing her knees on her abdomen.

Post-mortem report

Doctors at the Maua Methodist Hospital delivered the stillborn 3.8 kg male through a Caesarian section in a bid to save the mother.

A post-mortem report revealed that the foetus died after suffering trauma on the head, stomach and jaw.

The accused denied the charges before Maua Resident Magistrate Andrew Munene and was released on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

State Counsel Catherine Gakii and the victim’s family lawyer Mohammed Noor Abdi did not oppose the bail terms.

Mr Abdi said he is hopeful justice will prevail. The hearing was set for November 16, 2020.