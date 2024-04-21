Meru MCAs hint at fourth impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Mwangaza was first impeached in 2022 after barely four months in office.
  • An MCA says they will soon draft another impeachment motion against Governor Mwangaza.
  • The MCAs had indicated that their previous grounds for Kawira's impeachment are still valid.

