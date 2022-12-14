Meru: Impeachment motion against governor Kawira kicks off

Meru ward representatives were on Wednesday morning debating the impeachment motion against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Governor Kawira declined to appear in the Meru County Assembly to defend herself.

Through her lawyer Elias Mutuma, the governor said the reintroduction of the impeachment motion is in contempt of court.

The governor has threatened to sue the speaker and assembly if it proceeds with the impeachment motion.

The matter is set for hearing on January 25, 2023.

Governor Mwangaza was expected to appear personally or through her lawyers before the assembly on Wednesday morning to counter the impeachment motion.

In a letter addressed to Speaker Ayub Bundi, Lawyer Mutuma said the assembly standing orders prohibit the MCAs from dealing with any matter that is before the court.

Mr Mutuma says some of the weighty matters that are to be determined by the court are "Whether in exercise of its powers under article 181(1) of the Constitution and section 33 of the County Government Act the County Assembly can commence impeachment proceedings before the lapse/expiry of twenty four months after the election of the Governor."

The lawyer adds that the court is also yet to clarify if the impeachment proceedings can be initiated more than once during the term of an elected Governor.

He adds that the court is also yet to determine "whether the impeachment motion for a duly elected Governor can be initiated shortly after elections and or within three months upon assumption of office."

"...proceeding with the impeachment process would amount to ingeniously perpetuating the very mischief meant to be cured by the conservatory orders of the honourable court," Mr Mutuma states.

He warned the assembly against proceeding with the motion.