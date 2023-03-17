Meru Governor introduces thrice-a-week morning prayers at county offices

Meru County is now officially a praying government after the executive introduced early morning prayers at the county headquarters.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, whose clarion call is commitment to 'serve God and the great people of Meru County' will launch the prayer sessions at 6.30am on Friday.

According to a poster shared by the governor, the prayers will be taking place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting 6.45 am to 7.30am at a boardroom in the county headquarters.

The Meru County staff prayers are an initiative of finance executive Monica Kathono, who is also a passionate preacher of the gospel.

Ms Kathono said she initiated the prayer meetings after getting inspiration from governor Mwangaza, who is also the bishop and founder of Baite Family Fellowship Church.

"I got the idea from the life mentorship of the governor because hers is a life of prayer with results. Actually our governor is the driver of this spirit of prayer and we are taking it up because we know prayer works," Ms Kathono said.

The governor has been setting the pace by leading prayers at public events.

She added that the main agenda is to seek divine intervention in running the county and the nation.

The finance executive said the prayers are voluntary for staff willing to participate.

Meru Finance executive Monica Kathono leads county staff in morning prayers at the county headquarters.

Pointing to her excitement about the prayers which kicked off on Monday, Governor Mwangaza has invited Great Gospel Visioners Church Bishop William Kariuki to lead the Friday's morning prayers.

Governor Mwangaza, has been seen to have a preference for clergy with her deputy being a reverend.

The Meru governor's advisor on economic affairs Kiambi Atheru is also a bishop and founder of KAN Churches in Meru.

Recently, Governor Mwangaza said she arrives at her office as early as 7am to enable her pray before embarking on work.

Njuri Ncheke secretary general Josphat Murangiri welcomed the idea saying the county needed prayers to get back on track.

"Having staff prayers at the county is a timely idea. This county needs divine intervention having just come out of leadership wrangles. They can as well pray and fast for this country," Mr Murangiri said.

The prayers come after the governor managed to mend fences with MCAs after six months of wrangling.

Ms Mwangaza had attributed her victory, against the MCAs, on prayers.

Last Sunday, former Governor Kiraitu Murungi admitted that he 'did not lose to an ordinary politician but a bishop'.