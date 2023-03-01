Governor Mwangaza proposes new CECs after truce with MCAs

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has presented another list of County Executive nominees to the assembly for vetting, four months after her initial picks were rejected.

Last November, the MCAs rejected seven out of 10 nominees for the county executive amid wrangling with the governor.

Due to the animosity with the assembly, Ms Mwangaza collapsed the 10 departments into six and appointed her deputy Isaac M’Ethingia as Health executive and three other executives in acting capacities.

However, a week after the governor entered a truce with the MCAs, temporary Speaker Lucy Mukaria on Tuesday presented the list of nominees for the county executive and seven chief officers.

The nominees for county executive include Mr Ibrahim Mutwiri for Roads, Energy and Public Works, Dr Yusuf Kithure (Lands Physical Planning and Urban Development), and Mr Benjamin Nkinyanga (Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries).

Others are Dr Faith Mwende (Youth Affairs, Sports and Social Development), Dr George Mungania (Health), Mr Jackson Muthamia (Water, Irrigation, Environment and Climate Change) and Ms Harriet Makena (Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives)

While the vetting procedures require the governor to present fresh names, Dr Mungania, who was rejected last year, features in the new list.

“We are glad that the governor has moved with speed to present the nominees to the assembly as we requested. We will vet them as per the law and approve those who are qualified,” Nkuene MCA Martin Makasi said.

Kibirichia MCA Jacob Mwirigi, who is also the Budget Committee chairperson, said the assembly would hasten the vetting to ensure the county government is fully operational.

Development budget

“We have seen media reports indicating that the county has spent little on development but this is because of the conflicts we had. Going forward, the executive and the assembly will work hand in hand to ensure the development budget is well absorbed,” Mr Mwirigi said.

