Kiraitu’s party dewhips MCA for ‘handshake’ with Governor Kawira Mwangaza

A Meru MCA who had a "handshake" with governor Kawira Mwangaza has been discharged from all county assembly committees.

Ms Ruth Kananu, who is nominated by Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), met the governor a week ago for a handshake, much to the chagrin of her colleagues.

Ms Kananu has been one of the harsh critics of Governor Mwangaza and was on the frontline leading demonstrations against the governor.

Temporary Speaker Patrick Muthuri told the Assembly on Wednesday morning that DEP through the minority whip Dennis Kiogora had resolved to remove Ms Kananu from six committees.

Ms Kananu becomes the second MCA to be ousted from committees after Kiagu MCA Kiambi Ngaruni was punished by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) last year for siding with the governor.

She has effectively lost her membership in the Selection, Public Accounts and investment, Agriculture, Health, Education and Land committees.

MCAs earn Sh3,900 in committee sitting allowance capped at a maximum of two paid meetings in a day.

Minority leader Mwenda Ithili who is also Akithii MCA said Ms Kananu has been punished by the party for indiscipline.

He said the MCA’s move was likely to scuttle the negotiations between them and the executive spearheaded by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The party which sponsored her to the assembly had given directives on how members should behave during the negotiations. She jumped the gun and went to meet the governor ahead of the negotiations. This was a selfish move that is not in the interest of the party or the people of Meru,” Mr Ithili said.

The minority leader said while the MCAs have agreed to end animosity with the governor, the meeting was ill timed.

“Being a nominated MCA, she is answerable to the political party and should defend its interests. We are in a truce and no one should interfere,” the minority leader said.

Frosty relationship

However, Ms Kananu said she met the governor in efforts to fix the frosty relationship between MCAs and the executive.

“I have been one of the bitter critics of the governor but there comes a time when the county is bigger than an individual. We have fought but we have seen it fit to work together as leaders. Desmond Tutu said that ‘there is no future without forgiveness’”, Ms Kananu said.

The negotiations between the MCAs, MPs and the governor ended in a deadlock last week and DP Gachagua is expected to call a final leg of negotiations to iron out disagreements.

Mr Ithili said the MCAs have demanded that not less than Sh20 million be allocated for community ward projects from the next financial year.