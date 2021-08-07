Meru father accused of beating 7-year-old son to death

Laare police station

Laare police station where a man accused of killing his son is being held.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Police in Laare, Meru are holding a 27-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death for damaging a mobile phone.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.