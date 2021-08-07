Meru father accused of beating 7-year-old son to death

Police in Laare, Meru are holding a 27-year-old man who allegedly beat his son to death for damaging a mobile phone.

Evans Mutwiri is accused of hanging the seven-year-old boy inside their house for a prolonged time at night and beating him up with a stick, kicks and blows.

A neighbour, Florence Mwende, said she heard the boy cry and went to inquire what was happening but was rudely turned away by the suspect. She alerted the police.

“When the police arrived, he denied them access. He answered rudely and told them that they were not welcome, and that the boy was asleep.

"The police forced their way into the house and found the boy lying unconscious,” she said.

The officers took the boy to Nyambene Level Four Hospital where medics referred him to Meru Level Five Hospital.

The boy, however, died as he was being taken to the referral hospital.

Ms Mwende said the man separated from his wife.

Speaking as he was being led to the police station, the suspect admitted to caning the boy while disciplining him, but denied using excessive force.

He claimed that the boy was hit by the door and hurt his head.