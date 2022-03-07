KTDA bid to buy Meru land reignites conflict

An attempt by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) to acquire 27 acres of land in Mbeti village in Imenti South, Meru County, on Wednesday last week has awakened a dormant land conflict.

For years, the area bordering Tharaka Nithi has witnessed sporadic conflicts over land between legitimate owners and people said to be squatters.

The Wednesday visit by interested land buyers ended tragically after two of them were kidnapped and brutally murdered by being shot with poisoned arrows and stoning.

Despite a heavy presence of police officers in the area, tension remains high in Mbeti village after two houses and a motorbike were set on fire on Friday, a day after the killings.

As a result, Mbeti Primary School Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates were moved to the safer Linya Academy, seven kilometres away.

On Saturday, the Nation saw apprehensive men armed with bows, arrows and machetes, despite the presence of armed police officers.

Among those affected was Kaurone Assistant Chief Isaac Ndaca, whose house was petrol-bombed and motorbike torched.

Another nearby house was also burnt in the attack.

Locals said the attackers, armed with poisoned arrows, invaded the village, about seven kilometres from Mitunguu market, on Friday, leaving everyone scampering for safety before they set the chief’s house on fire.

“When the gang struck on Friday, they entered the school and shot some arrows there. The candidates had to be moved because of the threat to their safety. Some residents have also fled,” said Mr Gilbert Kinyua.

The attackers, he said, ambushed the assistant chief as he drove his motorcycle towards Mitunguu and shot at him with arrows.

“The assistant chief escaped and left the motorbike, which was set on fire. They then went to his home, broke windows and set the house on fire. If they can attack a government administrator, who among us is safe?” Mr Kinyua posed.

He said residents spent the night on high alert for fear of more attacks.

“We are aware that the attackers are hiding in the nearby hills waiting for the opportune time to strike. We need ample security,” he said.

Locals blame the deadly conflict on a band of squatters who are keen on denying genuine land owners access to their land.

While all the land in this area has title deeds, land disputes have persisted for years in what is linked to a boundary dispute between Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties.

Residents say several parcels of land, mostly measuring more than 20 acres, have been occupied by squatters, who claim ownership.

"Githongo Tea Factory was eying a 27-acre piece of land that the four workers visited. The owner has a title deed but it is also occupied by squatters. They do not want the land sold as they claim to own it," Mr Ndaca said.

He says several land owners have had to negotiate with the squatters to allow them to make use of their land.

"However, there is a group of problematic squatters who do not want any form of negotiations. They claim full ownership of the land," the administrator said.

The perennial land conflicts on the Meru-Tharaka Nithi boundary are also fuelled by politicians and rogue administrators, said Mr Jamlick Kirimi.

“The squatters have been living on the land for a long time but every time there is an election, the conflict escalates due to incitement by politicians. We are aware of a chief who is also instigating the violence,” Mr Kirimi said

Mitunguu Ward Representative Evans Mawira, who donated food items to locals, blamed the conflict on some politicians who have given false promises to the squatters.

“All the land in Mitunguu has title deeds and the owners are known. The squatters who are attacking people have occupied private property and become violent whenever owners attempt to reclaim it. The police must move in to protect lives and property,” Mr Mawira said.

He urged the authorities to flush out the squatters and help the rightful land owners take control of their land.

Central Imenti MP Moses Kirima also accused politicians from Tharaka Nithi of fuelling the conflict by initiating development projects in Meru County.

In 2019, Regional Commissioner Isaiah Naikoru held a meeting of political leaders from the two counties and a moratorium was issued against interfering with the boundary.

Meru County Commissioner Fred Ndunga, who led a team of security officers to the area, said police would provide the local assistant chief with round-the-clock security.

He also said police would pitch camp in the area to deal decisively with the criminals.