Kiraitu, Meru MPs differ over support for DP William Ruto

Governor Kiraitu Murungi has differed with three Meru MPs, among them Senator Mithika Linturi, on whether to rally the region to support Deputy President William Ruto in the August General Election.

Mr Murungi told MPs Kirima Ngucine (Central Imenti), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri) and Mr Linturi to first ask the various presidential candidates how the region would benefit in exchange for their support.

The legislators, who were elected on the Jubilee Party, said they would not fight the Development Empowerment Party (DEP), which Mr Murungi is marketing.

Speaking at St Nicholas AIPCA church, Kithaku during a ceremony to honour new national Archbishop Samson Muthuri, Mr Murungi said history indicated that Kenyans politicians do not keep their promises.

He said as the longest serving elected leader from Mt Kenya region, past experience had taught him to always exercise caution before committing himself politically.

Political betrayals

Governor Murungi recounted a series of political betrayals that he and the Meru region had suffered after hurriedly entering into political alliances based on trust that did not eventually work out.

The county boss regretted dissolving the Alliance Party of Kenya, which had massive following in Mt Kenya East, to help form Jubilee Party, saying the move marked the isolation of the region and its leadership.

He complained that the former Central province had benefited from 500 kilometres of Mau Mau roads yet Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu had not received an inch of it despite participating in the independence struggle.

“Political friendship is not like courtship between a man and a woman which leads to marriage. Political friendship is scratch my back, I scratch yours. We take care of our interests.

“We will ask them, we are going to make you president, what will you make us? When you go to Karen (DP’s residence) and take tea, don’t come and tell us that we have decided. When did we decide?” he posed to the faithful.

Ruto fundraisers

Mr Linturi said they are supporting Dr Ruto since he had been a regular visitor to the region during fundraisers and other events, adding that he believes the region would reap benefits under his leadership.

However, Mr Murungi insisted that those seeking Meru votes have to enumerate the benefits the county would gain so as to improve the lives of its residents.

“One is promising you Sh6,000 every month and you clap waiting for the money. In 2013, others took the microphone and said they would provide every primary school pupil with a laptop, did you receive it?

“Others are now saying that they will set aside Sh150 billion for uplifting mama mboga and wheelbarrow people? I suggest that we divide the resources and Meru, Embu and others get their share and it be written in law,” said Mr Murungi.

Mr Linturi, at the same time, hailed the newly formed UDA-ANC axis, saying it portrayed political maturity, adding that the DP Ruto party is ready to embrace coalitions.

He said contrary to the notion that UDA does not tolerate other political parties, they were ready to work with parties that embrace the bottom up ideology to advance common mwananchi’s agenda.