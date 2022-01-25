Kiraitu, Meru MPs differ over support for DP William Ruto

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi (2nd right) and other leaders at St Nicholas AIPCA church, Kithaku during a ceremony to honour new national Archbishop Samson Muthuri. He differed with MPs over support for DP Ruto in the August 9 elections.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Governor Kiraitu Murungi has differed with three Meru MPs, among them Senator Mithika Linturi, on whether to rally the region to support Deputy President William Ruto in the August General Election.

