Kerra put to task over 10 stalled road projects in Meru

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) is on the spot over the stalling of more than 10 road projects in Meru County.

A team of government officials, led by Industrialisation Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia, on Thursday demanded an explanation from Kerra Regional Director Sospeter Obara on why several roads, some of which started way back in 2016, are yet to be completed.

Others in the team inspecting various projects in Meru included Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo, University Education PS Simon Nabukwesi, and Fisheries PS Francis Owino.

The officials also raised concern over the commitment of local contractors to support the government's call of ''Buy Kenya, build Kenya''.

Deputy Head of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo addresses residents of Kaguma in Imenti Central during the inspection of the stalled 39-kilometre Meru-Mpuri-Kithaku-Katheri-Katherine-Kariene-Kaguma-Giaki road on February 25, 2021. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Non-performing

Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu, who had accompanied the principal secretaries, said 16 road contracts in Meru were non-performing.

"About nine roads under Kerra have not been completed long after their [set] completion date. We have a problem at Kerra headquarters which must be addressed. The St Ann-Kagaene-Miomponi road has taken over four years to get a new contractor. Several other roads do not have contractors on the ground," Mr Ntuchiu lamented.

However, the Kerra regional director said out of the 16 ongoing contracts in Meru, four roads have been completed.

"Some of the roads have been held back by delays in payment of contractors while two roads are due to lack of capacity. We have kicked out the contractor who was working on the Mikinduri-Kunati road while St Ann-Kagaene-Miomponi road has been reassigned to a new contractor," Mr Obara said.

Kenya Power lines

The engineers also cited Kenya Power lines as a hindrance to timely completion of road projects.

PS Kaberia expressed concern that the 39 kilometre Meru town-Mpuri-Kithaku-Katheri-Kariene-Kaguma-Chaaria road, which was to be completed in 2019, has only seven kilometres tarmacked.

The road was recently assigned to a Chinese contractor after Northern Construction Company failed to deliver.

"It is frustrating that efforts to ''buy Kenya, build Kenya'' are being frustrated by local contractors and Chinese companies coming to our rescue. Non-performing contractors should be blacklisted," Mr Nabukwesi said.

Mr Kaberia said President Kenyatta is keen to have all projects initiated by his administration completed by the end of his term.

"We have come to see what is ailing projects in Meru. What residents want to see is a road and not mere hope. If nothing happens, we will have to deal with the contractor," Mr Kaberia said.

Mr Musiambo said the government had adopted a multi-sectoral approach to reduce bureaucracies that have been causing delays.



