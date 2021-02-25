Kerra put to task over 10 stalled road projects in Meru

Meru road projects

From left: Industrialisation PS Kirimi Kaberia, Deputy Head Of Public Service Wanyama Musiambo,  Fisheries PS Francis Owino and University Education PS Simon Nabukwesi address residents of Kithaku in Meru during the inspection of government projects on February 25, 2021.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) is on the spot over the stalling of more than 10 road projects in Meru County.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Story withdrawn

  2. City MCA loses seat for soliciting Sh1m bribe

  3. Nandi MCAs become second to reject BBI Bill

  4. Woman Rep calls for truce at Nyandarua assembly

    Nyandarua assembly

  5. Kerra on the spot over stalled road projects in Meru

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.