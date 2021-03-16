Judge orders Kenya Power to pay electrocution victim Sh15m

The judge ruled that the power utility firm was negligent for leaving live electric wire lying on the ground, thus causing the accident.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

The High Court in Meru has ordered Kenya Power to pay a 22-year-old man Sh15 million after he was electrocuted as he grazed the family cows six years ago.

