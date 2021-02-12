He stepped on a live electric wire and now he feels trapped, angry

Isaac Matati

Petronilla Muchele with her son Isaac Matati at their home in Uthiru. Isaac was electrocuted when he stepped on a power cable last year.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
By  Faustine Ngila  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • 24 per cent of deaths from electrocution are due to faulty wiring.
  • 16 per cent are due to illegal connections
  • 12 per cent are due to structures and buildings near power lines

Petronilla Muchele is dejected. Her face is buried in her hands. She is seated at the bedside of her only son, Isaac Matati.

