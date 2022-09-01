Gichugu IEBC official who collapsed and died buried in Meru

Former Gichugu constituency returning officer Geoffrey Gitobu was on Wednesday laid to rest in his Marurui village home in Buuri, Meru County, with calls to enhance safety and working conditions of electoral officers.

Kirinyaga Senator-elect Kamau Murango, Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina and a representative of IEBC returning officers said there was an urgent need to shield electoral officials from intimidation and physical attacks.

Kasipul returning officer Rose Obari moved the mourners as she detailed the hardships the officers underwent in the cause of their work, especially during the electioneering period.

"We are saddened by the turn of events because we are dying like chickens. We also belong somewhere and we have loved ones.

“You are thrown left right and centre, called thieves and receive threats on your life but soldier on. It is sad that while politicians proceed to celebrate their win, we go to bury our colleagues,” she said.

Mr Murango called on the government to improve the working conditions of IEBC officials, saying it was one of the riskiest jobs in the country.

“We urge the sitting President (Uhuru Kenyatta) and the next president to cater for IEBC officials. The IEBC job is harsher than working in war torn areas like Somalia and Afghanistan," he alleged.

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan eulogized Mr Gitobu as an outgoing and dedicated officer who readily shared his vast knowledge, expertise and skills.

In a condolence message read by Meru County IEBC manager William Ndung’u, Mr Hussein said the electoral body had lost a valued worker.

“He will be remembered as an honest, jovial and passionate person who always portrayed professional conduct in his relations with colleagues and public… His outgoing character was easily noticed by the way he would mingle with members of the public and stakeholders,” said the message.