Fredrick Mubichi of UDA wins Nyaki West Ward seat

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has clinched the Nyaki West Ward seat in Meru after its candidate Fredrick Mubichi garnered 2,026 votes.

The win by UDA in the hotly contested race spoils the party for Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) which was banking on the ward to maintain the majority in the Meru County Assembly. The two political parties will now have the same number of elected MCAs at 13 each.

Mr Lewis Kithinji of DEP, which is popularly known as Bus, followed closely with 1976 votes, while Hillary Mugambi (Independent) had 1968. Mr Joseph Mworia (Independent) garnered 1,944 votes.

Speaking after being declared the winner by North Imenti Returning officer Karen Mwangi, Mr Mubichi called on his opponents to support him.

"I am grateful to my worthy competitors for ensuring we had a peaceful campaign. Let us work together in addressing the challenges that we face," Mr Mubichi said.

Elated UDA MP and MCAs-elect led by outgoing senator Mithika Linturi were at the tallying centre to celebrate the victory.

"We thank the IEBC for conducting transparent elections," Mr Linturi said.

The election was characterised by low voter turnout with only 9,790 out of 21,000 voters casting their votes.