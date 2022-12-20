Fida offers to mediate Kawira Mwangaza-MCAs feud

The Federation of Women Lawyers - (Fida) Kenya has offered to mediate the dispute between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of County Assembly.

In a letter addressed to the governor and Speaker Ayub Bundi, Fida Kenya executive director Anne Ireri says the organisation is keen on offering free mediation despite the impeachment of Ms Mwangaza.

The letter dated December 19 is also copied to the speaker of the Senate.

"As Fida Kenya, we wish to formally offer alternative dispute resolution to resolve the dispute... Mediation will help both parties have a better understanding of each other's perspective and working with a completely neutral person will provide an opportunity to explore different ways of resolving the issues affecting Meru County leadership," Ms Ireri said.

Fida-Kenya's call for mediation comes even as a section of residents appealed to the Senate to uphold the resolution of the County Assembly.

The lobby group comprising women from across the county dismissed claims that the Meru governor was impeached because of her gender.

During the Jamhuri day celebrations, Governor Mwangaza said some politicians were yet to come to terms with the fact that a woman can be a leader.

The governor as well as several supporters have claimed that the impeachment is inspired by patriarchy.

"When we elected the governor, we were well aware that she is a woman. Those saying that she is being fought because of her gender are clutching on twigs. We expected the governor to perform but the last three months have proved otherwise," Ms Caroline Karimi, a resident said.

She said the governor's misdeeds in the last three months were sufficient to have her impeached.

Ms Faith Kanana said the governor's fallout with all other elected leaders was a pointer that the county was in for a protracted fallout.

Nominated MCA Ruth Kananu said the governor lacks basic management skills leading to a fallout with all elected and nominated leaders.

“The impeachment is not about political party, money or gender. The conduct of the governor has been wanting since she was elected. She cannot purport that she is the only one capable of safeguarding the resources and interests of Meru County,” Ms Kananu said.

Governor Mwangaza has also reiterated she is being crucified because of her firm position on strict transparency and accountability on use pf public resources.