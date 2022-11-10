Court orders DNA test for man accused of defiling student

A Tigania court has ordered a man accused of defiling a 16-year old Form Three student resulting in a birth, to undergo DNA test to determine if he was the father.

Principal Magistrate Paul Wechuli directed Godfrey Bundi, a resident of Kamaroo village, Nkomo location in Tigania West to take the test as part of the prosecution’s evidence.

The magistrate agreed with Principal Prosecution counsel Celestine Matere that the child, who was now two months old, had not been born when the accused was arrested in July.

Mr Wechuli directed the officer commanding Nchiru Police Station to escort Bundi to Kenyatta National Hospital for the tests.

The young mother testified how Bundi had in the month of December stormed their home and defiled her as she lay in bed alone while recuperating from an illness.

She told the court how the man, who is in early 30s, had covered her mouth with one hand while menacingly holding a knife with the other and warned her not to scream.

Forcefully defiling

The man then removed her innerwear and also removed his, before forcefully defiling the minor without using any protection.

During that time, the girl who had been left alone in the house did not scream since she feared that the man would carry out his threat of cutting her.

When he was through, he took off leaving the sick schoolgirl shaken.

The girl did not disclose anything to her mother until in May when she felt sick and after tests, they learnt that she was pregnant.

“I was afraid of him because he had held a knife at me during the ordeal. He also walks around with two dogs and a panga,” she told the court.

Her mother narrated how shocked she was as her daughter recounted the December incident where the accused had ostensibly defiled her as she lay sick in her bed.

They later reported the matter to the police and were issued with a P3 form, and carried another pregnancy test at Miathene Hospital and the results were positive.

After police conducted their investigations, the accused was arrested on July 21, 2022 and later charged with defilement, which he denies.

It is after the two testified that Ms Matere applied for the DNA test against Mr Bundi.