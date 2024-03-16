Cleric's wife in the soup for attacking boy, 17, injuring his privates

Police in Meru County are holding a woman who allegedly assaulted a Form Four student on March 2, 2024 and injured his private parts, accusing him of having an affair with her daughter.

Tigania West sub-County police boss Robinson Langat said the woman was arrested and produced in court on Friday to face assault charges.

“She was remanded at the Meru women prison until March 28 when her case will be mentioned,” Mr Langat said.

The accused is a wife to a Reverend at a local church, according to Kiorimba sub-chief Ms Victoria Kimathi.

After the incident, irate residents protested over the delayed arrest of the suspect, stormed her home on Tuesday and burnt one house forcing her to flee.

Mr Stanley Thuranira, a resident, said they were concerned about the young man, saying he was traumatised.

“We are happy that the police finally arrested her two weeks later but were it not for the pressure we exerted she would still be roaming in the village. We want justice for the boy who has been neglected by the society,” Mr Thuranira said.

The 17-year-old narrated how on March 1, 2024 during the midterm break, the woman’s daughter went to his house at 11pm and allegedly made advances on him.

Fearing the consequences of any sexual act, the teen said he let the girl sleep on his bed and sought shelter at his friend’s home.

He said the went back home and found the 'persistent' girl still waiting for him.

“We have never been friends and I wondered what her intention was so I refused. She pleaded that I escort her since it was still dark and I obliged,” the teen told Nation.Africa, adding that as they walked towards the girl’s home her mother, who was in the company of three other people, attacked him.

“She hit me on the head several times with a blunt object and I fell down. They tied my hands with ropes and started beating me. She then removed my trousers and tied my private parts with a rope saying she would castrate me. The pain was unbearable,” he said.

“Since that day I am stressed and I fear I may not sire children. If it turns out that I was seriously injured it will also shatter my dream of joining the military…”

After the matter was reported at the Mulika police station, the boy's mother said they were issued with a P3 form and the boy was treated at Meru Level Five hospital.

“My son is complaining of pain on his private parts and he cannot walk properly.

"Right now we don’t know his fate and we’re waiting for the doctor to tell us whether he will recover fully when we report for an appointment on March 26.

"But first I want justice for my son,” she said.

The doctor’s report indicates that at the time of treatment, the boy could not pass urine which had accumulated in the bladder. The urine also had blood stains.

Dr Duncan Wachira, a urologist based at the Meru Level Five hospital said the boy was injured on the urethra which resulted in the urine being stained with blood.