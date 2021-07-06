Avocado farm
Caroline Wambui | Nation Media Group

Meru

Prime

Avocado theft gangs target Meru farms

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Thieves are sent to steal the fruits by brokers, leaving farmers counting losses.
  • The demand for avocados in the international market has been on the rise.


Avocado farmer Gitobu Nkanata was certain he could earn about Sh20,000 by the end of this month from his 33 mature trees.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Ex-Meru county official arrested over fake academic papers

  2. DPP, EU envoy launch Sh10m mobile justice boat in Lamu

  3. Kisumu senatorial seat attracts two professors

  4. Why Nanyuki railway line's revival could be derailed

  5. PRIME How kangaroo courts are abetting sexual crimes in Kuresoi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.