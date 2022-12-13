MCAs in fresh push for ward fund

Members of County Assemblies (MCAs) have initiated fresh plans to push for the inclusion of the County Ward Equitable Development Fund in the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that is seeking the retention of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Through their umbrella body, County Assemblies Forum (CAF), the MCAs said the amendment, which targets the NG-CDF, the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), the Economic Stimulus Empowerment Fund and the Senate Oversight Fund, should also include their allocation.

CAF chair Kiplagat Sabulei, who is also the Elgeyo Marakwet Assembly Speaker said the organisation has rallied county assemblies to petition MPs to include the ward fund in their amendment Bill. President William Ruto, through a memorandum to Speakers Moses Wetang’ula (National Assembly) and Amason Kingi (Senate) backed the proposed Bill and urged them to facilitate and expedite the process. But Mr Sabulei said ward funds must be included in the Bill before it’s tabled in Parliament.

Devolution

“While the justification for the amendment is sound, there is a glaring exclusion of a fund that will support growth in our villages and ensure equitable sharing of devolved funds in our counties. This is County Ward Equitable Development Fund,” Mr Sabulei told the Nation yesterday.

He said CAF has asked each assembly to move a motion to pass the petition to be forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration. The Nation yesterday saw copies of the petitions from various county assemblies.

“Inclusion of County Ward Equitable Development Fund in the said amendments will give effect to Chapter 10 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 on the objects of devolution, which is to take development to the smallest units of devolution.”

“It will further promote equitable development across all wards in each county and allow participation of residents of each county and respective wards in the identification of priority projects,” Mr Sabulei said.

Annual budget

CAF Secretary-General Chege Mwaura said the proposed County Ward Equitable Development Fund shall require each county government to allocate funds in their annual budget estimates or as advised by the Commission on Revenue Allocation to cater for wards development.

“All monies allocated to County Ward Equitable Development Fund shall be considered as funds allocated to wards pursuant to Article 206 (2) (c) to be administered in accordance with the provisions of an Act of Parliament; and that Parliament shall enact a legislation to provide for the administration of the County Ward Equitable Development Fund.”