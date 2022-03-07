Two killed, 12 wounded in separate attacks in Marsabit

Marsabit killing

Ms Galano Jillo at the grave of her husband who was killed in an attack in Garshaba village in Marsabit in 2019. Knee-jerk reactions by the government in its attempts to end the killings have failed to yield results.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

Two people, including a police commander, were killed and 12 others critically injured in Marsabit County in three separate attacks on Sunday.

