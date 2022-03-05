Kenya declares Yellow Fever outbreak after three die in Isiolo

Kenya has declared a Yellow Fever outbreak after Isiolo County reported new cases, a statement by the Ministry of Health shows.

Three people have died while more than 20 people contracted the Yellow Fever virus in Imerti and Garbatulla Sub-counties in the last one month, the notice signed by acting Director-General of Health, Dr Patrick Amoth, said.

In a March 5 report, the Ministry noted that out of the six samples that were tested by the Kenya Medical Research Institute, three of them turned positive and an alert has since been sent to all the 47 counties. Counties bordering Isiolo have been placed in the high-risk bracket.

Dr Amoth said the first case was detected on January 12 and since then, 15 suspected cases have been identified presenting with symptoms including headache, fever, jaundice, muscles and joint pains.

Amongst the patients, the youngest is an 11-year-old while the oldest is 65. Young male adults are the majority of the infected.