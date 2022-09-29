Protests over lack of disabled people in Marsabit assembly

There is discontent in Marsabit County as people with disabilities were not nominated to the assembly.

Representatives of the group said this is unconstitutional and threatened to paralyse activities in the House.

Nurr Sheik Abdullahi Abdi said this amounted to discrimination during nominations.

“We won’t allow any business transaction in the Marsabit County Assembly until they ensure their membership is constitutionally constituted,” Mr Abdullahi said.

He said that none of the 20 elected and 13 nominated MCAs had any physical disabilities.

There are 22 male and 11 female MCAs in the assembly.

Mr Abdullahi said the group does not have anyone to protect their interests in the assembly and appealed to Governor Mohamud Ali, the UDM chairman, to intervene.

He also appealed to Marsabit Speaker Edin Wario to ensure that people with disabilities and the youth are represented per the law.

Ms Saidia Galma claimed he was shortchanged during UDA nominations.

Automatic nomination

She said she was convinced to step down in favour of another candidate in the General Election with the promise she would get automatic nomination after the elections only for another person to be selected.

She was also infuriated after a Marsabit court threw out her petition.

The court said it did not have jurisdiction to hear election petitions.

Ms Galmah threatened to head to the Meru High Court to stop the swearing-in of a nominated MCA until the matter was resolved.

On September 20, some Marsabit residents rejected nominees to the assembly selected by UDA and Jubilee.

Ms Qabale Tache, who champions the rights of people with HIV, cited a lack of consultation, bribery, favouritism and cronyism in the nominations.

She appealed to President William Ruto to ensure there was fairness in nominations across the country.

Also complaining was Zainabu Dabaso, whose application for a Jubilee MCA slot failed.

Mr Mussa Sheik Nurr, from Moyale, said people with disabilities also got a raw deal in other parties, including Kanu, Jubilee and UPIA.