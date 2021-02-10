Officers repulse attack on Turbi police station

A multi-agency security team on Tuesday successfully repelled an attack at Turbi Police Station in Marsabit County.

Area acting police boss David Muthure revealed that four people opened fire on officers at the station.

“Our officers managed to fight them off and pursued the raiders to Funan Idhaa area, which we believe is a training ground and sanctuary for a dangerous militia group,” Mr Muthure said.

The officers managed to confiscate an assortment of disciplined forces uniforms, boots, bales of civilian clothes, foodstuffs and security operation gear.

Mr Muthure lauded the timely mobilisation of the team of security officers who managed to secure the police station.

The attack comes days after four people were arrested in a county government vehicle for allegedly supplying rounds of ammunition in the Elle Borr area.

Repair boreholes

But Marsabit Deputy Governor Solomon Gubo and Water executive Adan Kaneno said the vehicle was on official duty to repair boreholes.

Police had also ordered Uran MCA Halkano Konso to surrender to the nearest police station in connection with the supply of illegal firearms.

He presented himself to the DCI offices in Marsabit on Monday morning before he was transferred to Nairobi.

Upper Eastern Police Commander Noah Mwivanda warned that Marsabit County was on the government's radar for the perpetual ethnic clashes, which were being fuelled by the local leaders.

He said that the government had sufficient intelligence reports to help bring to book the promoters of warlike activities in the region.

Separately, an unknown number of gunmen raided Manyatta Ote area in Marsabit town and killed a woman before fleeing away with more than 40 goats on Monday night.

Police are investigating the incident.