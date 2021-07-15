Marsabit

Prime

My Hustle: My salon business boomed in Marsabit after failing in Nairobi

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

For years, underdevelopment, insecurity and other factors have been blamed for preventing women in pastoral areas from using their abilities to pull their families out of poverty.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tight race between UDA and Jubilee in Kiambaa

  2. Kimilili residents decry escalating insecurity

  3. Low voter turnout, voter bribery claims mar Kiambaa poll

  4. Uhuru meets Marsabit leaders over insecurity

  5. Western region prepares to receive Uhuru for development tour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.