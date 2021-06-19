Catherine Wangui Njuguna
Beauty beyond the screen: Life through the lens of a young albino woman

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • When Catherine Wangui Njuguna was born 27 years ago, people were shocked that she was an albino as there was no known history of albinism in the family
  • She has battled stereotypes and bias, but through the love and support of her family and the Albinism Society of Kenya community her life is fulfilled


"There is no history of albinism in my family and so it came as a shock to my family and relatives when I was born with the condition. My father has been my greatest support system and has walked with me since I was born. He always protected me from the social stigma linked with albinism and always assured me that I was beautiful. This has been my greatest source of hope. 

