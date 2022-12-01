KWS warns herders against encroachment as two are killed by elephants in Marsabit

The government has warned herders against encroaching on conservation areas after two people were killed by elephants in Marsabit County.

Two herders were attacked and killed by elephants in Karare and Ngurnit three days ago.

On Tuesday, a herder aged 23 was killed by an elephant between Karare and Parkishon in Saku sub-county.

The circumstances of the death were not clear as he was attacked by the jumbo at around 10pm as he grazed his livestock alone.

A similar attack was reported in Ngurnit, Laisamis sub-county, where the body of a 14-year-old herder was found.

The teenager, identified as Loitutum Lahana, was reportedly killed by a rogue elephant as he grazed his animals.

His body was transferred to Ngurnit Health Centre for a postmortem.

Kenya Wildlife Service Northern Conservation Area senior assistant director John Wambua warned that more such attacks were likely to occur if the herders did not take precautions.

“We call on all herders to stop encroaching on conservation areas for the sake of their security and the safety of the wildlife as well,” Mr Wambua said.

He warned encroachers that they would be arrested.

He explained that the ongoing drought has depleted pasture in non-protected areas and traditional grazing fields, forcing herders in Marsabit to resort to grazing in conservation areas such as the Marsabit forest.