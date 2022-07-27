Elephant kills 8-year-old girl in Narok

Three people, among them an eight-year-old girl, have been killed in separate incidents in Narok County.

In the first incident, an elephant trampled on a toddler in Leila, Narok South, as her mother, who was taking her to school, escaped unhurt.

County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the woman, identified as Nayiara Muli, and her child were attacked by the jumbo at 8am, killing the toddler on the spot.

He said Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel responded swiftly but were too late to save the girl.

"The body had visible injuries in the back and legs," said Mr Mutoro.

The body was taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, the body of a 27-year-old woman, believed to have been raped before being killed, was found dumped near the William ole Ntimama Stadium.

Police said the woman, identified as Violet Biseke, failed to return home that night, only for her body to be found near the family’s home.

In Enoretet, Transmara South, a 65-year-old man died of shock after his 22-year-old son threatened to shoot him dead with an arrow in domestic a squabble.

Commander Mutoro said the deceased man, identified as Julius Tumbes, had disagreed with his son, Mathew Leshoo, whereupon the latter armed himself with a bow and arrows and threatened to shoot him.

But the younger man was overpowered by members of the public, who disarmed and arrested him.

"The complainant collapsed due to shock and was rushed to Transmara Sub-County Hospital Kilgoris, where he was pronounced dead on arrival," he said.

Officers from the Enoosaen Police Station, he said, arrested the suspect and placed him in the cells pending investigations. The bow and five arrows were kept as evidence.