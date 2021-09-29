Breaking News: President Uhuru Kenyatta in surprise Cabinet reshuffle

Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Marsabit

Armed violence leaves seven dead in Marsabit County

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

 A mix of banditry, inter-clan feuding and political intrigues has led to the deaths of at least seven people in a renewed wave of insecurity in Marsabit County.

