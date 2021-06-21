Killings raise red flag over Marsabit County's state of insecurity

Sololo

Sololo town in Marsabit County on March 17.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

The death of people over the past two days in two separate incidents have raised concerns about the state of security in Marsabit County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Battle of heavyweights for governorship in Tharaka Nithi

  2. Flyover under construction collapses in Kangemi

    Kangemi collapse

  3. William Osewe shooting: Tom Mboya pleads for acquittal

  4. Killings raise red flag over Marsabit's state of insecurity

  5. Why locals want a share of the Aberdare windfall

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.