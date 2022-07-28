  Top security officials meet to plan on averting chaos during polls

High-ranking security officials arrived in Marsabit on Monday to deliberate on how to prevent and mitigate election-related violence ahead of the August 9 polls.

Speaking to journalists at St Peter’s ACK Hall, GSU Commandant Douglas Kanja said preparations had been finalised to ensure adequate security.

“I can assure you that we’re prepared and set to ensure that the upcoming elections are carried out in an atmosphere that will enable everyone to exercise their democratic rights as enshrined in the Constitution. The security teams you see here are committed to seeing that Marsabit is fully secured,” Mr Kanja said.

The Upper Eastern Regional Commissioner Evans Achoki, who accompanied Mr Kanja, explained that security would be heightened.

More security personnel would be deployed across the county, he said.

The decision came amid growing fears that lawlessness was returning to the county after bandit attacks were reported in Saku and Laisamis sub-counties this month, causing at least five deaths.

Mr Achoki said officers would work with the electoral agency to ensure that the elections are peaceful.

Speaking about the ongoing security operation and curfew, Mr Achoki said the Kenya Gazette notice on the night movement restriction would expire in 15 days.

After that, security agencies would determine the next course of action.

He lauded the operation, codenamed Rejesha Amani Marsabit, and the dusk-to-dawn curfew for minimising conflicts in the county.

He urged residents to collaborate with security agencies.

He commended local politicians for conducting their campaigns and rallies peacefully.

He urged people with illicit firearms to surrender them before the government closes the amnesty window.

At least 320 guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition have been seized since the operation began.

Marsabit business owners have also been urged to install CCTV cameras on their premises to help catch criminals who cause mayhem.

Mr Achoki also put cattle rustlers on notice.

“Going forward, we will deal ruthlessly with the cattle rustlers who still cause mayhem in this county. We won’t entertain them any longer,” Mr Achoki said.