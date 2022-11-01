Suspected militants kidnap two paramedics, patient and driver in Mandera

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants have kidnapped four people in Mandera County.

According to the police report, the four, two paramedics based at Lafey Sub-County hospital, a patient, and the driver of the ambulance they travelling in enroute to Elwak hospital for referral services.

The police report read in part: "The four are the 40-year-old patient-Moulid Abdi, Hassan Shaaban (driver), Abdirashid Billow Hussein and Aden Dai, both staff at Lafey hospital."

The incident that happened on Tuesday evening around 5.50 pm was reported by Ahmed Robie, a staff member at Lafey Sub-County hospital said.

"They were carjacked by suspected militia and driven towards Somalia through Komar qota near Wante," police added.