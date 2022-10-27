Measles outbreak in Mandera prompts appeals for aid 

An increase in measles cases in Mandera County has put health officers on high alert, with county officials appealing for support to deal with the outbreak in its early stages.

Public Health Chief Officer Rahama Abdullahi said at least 72 cases have been recorded this month alone.

“We have a measles outbreak and this is caused by the ongoing drought that has led to food insecurity,” Ms Abdullahi said.

The contagious disease has spread to at least four sub-counties.

Lafey, Mandera East, Kotulo and Mandera West are the most affected, Ms Abdullahi said.

“We have about 21 positive cases at the moment, but our line listing is at 72 since the beginning of this month,” she said.

The county health department is alerting the community about the risks as it works to curb the spread of the disease.

Ms Abdullahi said the disease mostly affects people with weak immunity.

“We appeal to our partners to come and help us deal with this situation before it worsens,” she said.

Viral disease

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that causes pneumonia, diarrhoea, brain swelling and blindness if not treated.

“The current drought situation has increased cases of malnutrition, [which makes people more vulnerable to] diseases, but we have plans to respond to the situation,” she said.

Mandera needs at least Sh15 million to deal with the outbreak.

Measles is caused by a virus in the paramyxovirus family and is normally passed through direct contact and through the air. The virus infects the respiratory tract before spreading throughout the body, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The first sign of measles is usually a high fever, which begins about 10 to 12 days after exposure to the virus, and lasts four to seven days.

A runny nose, a cough, red and watery eyes, and small white spots in the cheeks can develop in the initial stage.

Upper neck

After several days, a rash erupts, usually on the face and upper neck. Over about three days, the rash spreads, eventually reaching the hands and feet. The rash lasts five to six days and then fades.

“We have drafted a budget of Sh15 million and our partners are promising to chip in so that together we can deal with the malnutrition cases and the measles outbreak,” she said.

Some 19,255 children in Mandera, about 1.5 percent under the age of five, are reported to be suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

At least 15,216 pregnant and breastfeeding women are also malnourished in Mandera, the department of public health says.