Calm returns to Libehiya town after terrorist attacks 

Normality has returned to the town of Libehiya after a raid by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in which a primary school and a telecommunications system were damaged.

Most residents were upbeat but few were willing to talk openly to Nation.Africa about the incidents.

Learning has resumed at Libehiya Boarding Primary School and parents streamed into the compound to assure teachers of their security.

Headteacher Shobey Abdirahman said all staff were accounted for and normal learning was going on.

“There was an incident on Wednesday last week that caused panic and confusion in the school but all is well now as you can see,” Mr Abdirahman said.

He said the teachers who were reported missing had scattered in different directions for their own safety immediately after the enemy struck.

Libehiya MCA Mohamed Abdikarim. He has called on the national government to establish a security camp at Libehiya centre after suspected Alshabaab militants attacked the area last week. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

“When the gunfight began, everyone in the school got scared and we ran in different directions, but we later gathered and accounted for everyone who resides in the school compound,” he said.

He added; “Our police reservists did their best that night despite being poorly equipped and managed to outdo more than 20 armed militants.”

A rocket-propelled grenade targeting the school missed a dormitory by inches and hit an empty old building.

“This explosive missed the dormitory where we had students sleeping, only to land at this old building that once served as a dorm,” he said.

Mr Shobey Abdirahman, head teacher Libehiya Primary school points at a building damaged by an explosive on October 13, 2022. Suspected al-Shabaab militants raided the school on Wednesday. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

Teachers who spoke to Nation.Africa but did not want to be named, said they had been reassured of their security by national government officials and the local community.

“We are not that worried, because we have been assured of our security at this school but we still need more measures taken,” said one teacher.

Of the five non-local teachers we spoke to, two are from neighbouring Qurader Primary, a new school.

Libehiya Boarding Primary has 729 pupils, while Qurader has about 150 in PP1 to Grade Five.

Most of the teachers were recruited and posted recently but have not received their official recruitment letters.

Residents of Lihehiya town on October 13, 2022 at a telecommunication mast that was partially damaged by Alshabaab militants on Wednesday. Calm has returned in the area as security agencies continue to pursue the militants. Photo credit: Manase Otsialo I Nation Media Group

Two non-local teachers had decided to leave the area following the attack, leaving their five colleagues behind.

“This has been my worst experience in life and I would rather go back home than stay here under fear due to terror attacks,” one of the two teachers said as he left the area.

Area MCA Mohamed Abdikadiram called on the national government to establish a permanent security camp in the fast-growing town.

“I am calling on the national government to put up a permanent security camp in this town so that insecurity can be dealt with firmly. We need to have all businesses go on uninterrupted,” he said.

Mr Abdikadiram challenged local security officials to hire more police reservists.

“We need to have more police reservists in this area and they should be well equipped so that they can respond to such incidents swiftly,” he said.

Chief Mohamed Issa confirmed reports that the area has only three police reservists, the ones who took on the militants on Wednesday night.

The telecommunications mast was damaged when the militants shot its power sources.