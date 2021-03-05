Wiper's Sebastian Muli wins Kitise/Kithuki ward seat

Makueni by-election

Voters queue to elect Kitise/Kithuki ward representative at Munathi Primary School in Makueni County on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Wiper Party's Sebastian Muli became victorious in the Kitise/Kithuki ward election in Makueni County after bagging 3,892 votes stunning Joseph Kioko of Muungano Party who bagged 878 votes.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.