Wiper's Sebastian Muli wins Kitise/Kithuki ward seat

Wiper Party's Sebastian Muli became victorious in the Kitise/Kithuki ward election in Makueni County after bagging 3,892 votes stunning Joseph Kioko of Muungano Party who bagged 878 votes.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) returning officer in charge of Makueni Constituency Ibrahim Guyo, declared the results of the election held on Thursday.

"I declare that Sebastian Muli Munguti has been duly elected as a member of county assembly for Kitise/Kithuki ward of Makueni constituency," he said on Friday sparking jubilation.

The seat fell vacant four months ago after the MCA then, Kelvin Mutuku, resigned to become the Makueni Assembly clerk.

The by-election also attracted Mr Paul Musembi Mwalali (Ukweli Party), Mr Daniel Nyamai Mbwika (People's Trust Party), Ms Jacinta Wanza (The New Democrats), Mr Stephen Kilonzo Mutiso (People's Empowerment Party), Mr Francis Mutunga Kitana (NARC) and Mr Justus Kyalo Masuva, an independent candidate.

Some 5,836 out of the 10,380 voters registered in the ward voted.

The mini-polls had attracted many observers who included Mr Abdulaziz Farah, a commissioner with National Cohesion and Integration Commission. He noted that the by-election was largely peaceful.

The campaigns offered Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana an opportunity to flex political muscles.

Prof Kibwana had gunned for Mr Kioko.