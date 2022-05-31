Makueni local leaders deny fraud charges

A Makueni MCA and five of his former colleagues were on Tuesday charged in a Makueni court with obtaining allowances for a 2014 trip to Dubai which was sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Patrick Musimba.

Nguu/Masumba Ward Representative Timothy Maneno and former MCAs Bernard Musau (Makindu), John Mwenze (Nguumo), Cosmas Mutunga (Emali/Mulala), Bensley Mathuku (Kikumbulyu North), and Bernard Kiswii (Kikumbulyu South) denied receiving Sh 175, 000 each from the county coffers when they appeared before principal magistrate James Mwaniki.

Mr Mwaniki released each of the former lawmakers on Sh150,000 cash bail or a bond of Sh300, 000 each. The cases will be mentioned on June 14.