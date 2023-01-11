Makueni County staff protest over new medical scheme

Uproar has greeted the roll out of a new medical insurance cover, which Makueni County government has taken for its more than 3,500 staff with two officials now facing unspecified disciplinary action, after they complained about the scheme.

John Sila and Justin Musyoka are accused of inciting the staff against the Sh250 million insurance scheme by AAR Ltd.

“You are supposed to show cause in writing why disciplinary proceedings cannot be instituted against you within seven days from the date of the letter,” reads a letter to the officials and signed by Zipporah Wambua, the acting Devolution chief officer.

Trouble started after the county administration spelled out far-reaching changes in its staff medical cover.

Documents seen by Nation shows that the cover, among other things, locks out low cadre officials from a group of 10 hospitals.

Nation has established that Makueni staff medical cover bars county government officials below Job Group K from seeking medical services at Nairobi Hospital, Aga Khan, Gertrude, MP Shah, Mater, Karen, Mombasa Hospital, Rapha Makueni Nursing home, the Makueni Doctors Plaza and City Gate Gate Doctors Plaza.

Mary Mutua is among county officials who were caught by surprise by the cover. The administrator was kicked out of a children's hospital she frequented when she took her ailing child.

“I was informed that for me to get any medical attention I have to pay cash since I am not eligible for any medical services unless I am in Job Group K and above,” she said.

She rushed to another hospital in town where the young one was treated but expressed the frustration in a WhatsApp group sparking protests among civil servants.

Devolution Executive Japheth Mang’oka summoned some of the county government officials who took to social media to complain about the insurance scheme.

But the complaints against the insurance have persisted. Although the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) allows counties to peg staff medical cover on job groups, it is silent on the choice of hospitals.

“We are not used to that kind of discrimination. The insurer can segregate us in terms of job groups and cap the amount of the medical cover on the job groups. But it is untoward to bar us from visiting our preferred hospitals,” said one of the workers on condition of anonymity.

“Junior officials who are mostly based on the fields are more exposed to health risks because of the nature of work. They should be considered highly by the medical insurance scheme,” an agriculture extension officer said.

Jolted by the complaints, Makueni governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior’s administration moved to address the grievances.

In a letter addressed to heads of departments and administrators the acting County Secretary Rael Muthoka regretted the mix up in the insurance scheme and she pledged the county’s government’s commitment to address the problem.