Man suspected of murdering wife attempts suicide, nabbed

A man suspected to have brutally murdered his wife at his parent’s home in Machakos last week has been nabbed after a botched suicide attempt.

Harrison Mutisya is suspected to have killed his wife, Ms Faith Mueni, 35, on the night of March 25 in Kikumbo village, Machakos county, before fleeing in the family car.

However, on Thursday night, Mutisya booked himself into a room at a lodge in Mlolongo town from where he allegedly consumed a pesticide in what appeared to be an attempted suicide.

An attendant at the lodge reported to Mlolongo police station – OB 01/04/2022 – at 5.30am Friday morning that there was an unknown person who had booked into room number three at the lodge and had collapsed at the door with foam emanating from his mouth and nose.

He was then rushed to Kitengela Sub-county Hospital unconscious; about 15 kilometres from their home where he allegedly committed the murder.

“He was rushed here in bad shape but we managed to stabilize him. He is now out of danger,” intimated a nurse who attended him.

Around 9am Friday when Mutisya gained consciousness, there were police officers beside his bed at the hospital’s casualty section and he was immediately handcuffed.

Harrison Mutisya (covering his head), the suspect in the murder of his wife Ms Faith Mueni, escorted by detectives from Kitengela Sub-county Hospital on April 1. Photo credit: Stanley Ngotho | Nation Media Group

When the Nation arrived at the hospital, the clean shaven suspect who was in a jungle green T-shirt, black pair of trousers and black sneakers looked disturbed and regretful. His eyes were watery and he appeared to be in deep thoughts.

“I’m not ok, I can't concentrate on anything,” he shouted at reporters before covering his head with a jacket.

Detectives from Machakos arrived at about 10.30am to take him to Machakos DCI office for further investigations.

Sandwiched between two detectives at the back of a police car, he beckoned to a Nation reporter and poured his heart out in a shaky voice

“I was defending myself, my wife was violent and stubborn both at home and at work. Ask her colleagues at her work place. She was trying to stab me,” he said.

The suspect and the deceased are said to have cohabited for three years after leaving their previous marriages.

The deceased was found in a pool of blood with deep panga cuts in the head and hands by the husband's parents. The parents then informed the area assistant chief before reporting the matter at Konza police station.