Machakos gets small claims court

The judiciary is in the process of rolling out 100 small claims courts across the country by end of the year, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

The CJ, who opened one such court in Machakos on Tuesday, said the courts will serve to enhance access to justice.

The small claims court in Machakos will also serve Makueni County.

"The inauguration of this small claims court speaks to our to our commitment to enhance access to justice to all Kenyans and is a testimony to the fact that we want our judiciary to be people-centered," CJ Koome said.

She said the benefits of the small claims court include speedy hearing and determination of commercial disputes and personal injury claims where the claims are below Sh1 million.

The cases will be settled within 60 days, said the CJ.

"In pursuit of this agenda, we have carefully selected court stations such as Machakos, which have a high caseload for targeted intervention,"she said.