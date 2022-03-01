Machakos gets small claims court

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Koome. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  STEPHEN MUTHINI

The judiciary is in the process of rolling out 100 small claims courts across the country by end of the year, Chief Justice Martha Koome has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.