Police arrest Form Three student accused of killing KCSE candidate in Lamu

Police in Lamu have arrested an 18-year-old Form Three student suspected of stabbing a Form Four candidate to death on Monday.

The student was arrested at his hideout in Tchundwa village on Wednesday night.

Lamu police boss William Samoei said the suspect was being held at Kizingitini police station for questioning.

The victim, 20-year-old Mohamed Bakari, was visiting a friend at the Form Three block of Faza Secondary School when the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed him from behind, killing him instantly.

"We will take him to court anytime to be charged with murder," Mr Samoei said.

A sombre mood gripped Faza village on Monday evening after the victim was buried under tight security.

The incident has caused a rift between the two neighbouring villages of Faza, where the deceased is from, and Tchundwa, where the suspect is from.

The school was closed indefinitely and all the 231 learners were sent home.