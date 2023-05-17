Lamu residents welcome reopening of Kenya-Somalia border

Residents of villages on the Kenya-Somalia border in Lamu County are a happy lot following Monday’s announcement to have the Kenya-Somalia border reopened in 90 days.

A ban on cross-border activities between the two countries has been in existence for the past 12 years.

It was imposed in 2011 when Kenya launched Operation Linda Nchi to fight the influx of al-Shabaab fighters into the country.

On Monday, a high-level consultative meeting held in Nairobi between Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and his Somali counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Sheikh agreed to officially reopen the border with Somalia in Mandera, Lamu, and Garissa in the coming 90 days.

“We have resolved that the border between Kenya and Somalia will be reopened in phases ... First to open is Bula Hawa in Mandera in 30 days. Next is Liboi (Mandera) in 60 days, and Ras Kamboni (Lamu) in 90 days," Prof Kindiki said.

Residents of the border villages of Lamu, including Kiunga, Ishakani, Ras Kamboni, Madina, Kiwayu, and Mkokoni, who talked to Nation.Africa on Tuesday expressed joy that their cries have finally been heard by the two governments.

For over a decade now, Kenyans living in border villages have been pleading with the State to reopen it, noting that its closure had killed economic activities and impacted negatively on their social lives.

A majority of Lamu’s border communities are fishermen and traders.

The chairperson of the Lamu Fishermen Beach Management Units (BMUs) Network Mohamed Somo told Nation.Africa that the 12-year border restriction had strained businesses and livelihoods.

Mr Somo noted that unlike before, fishermen and traders have not been able to cross freely into Somalia from Kenya and vice versa as they undertook their daily activities.

“Since the border was closed, we haven’t been able to carry out fishing activities in places like Ishakani, Ras Kamboni, Sarira or even cross over to towns like Mogadishu, Kismayu, Puntland, and Hirshabelle in Somalia unlike in the olden days. But I am confident the intended reopening will restore fishing’s lost glory,” said Mr Somo.

Mr Omar Bunu from Kiunga noted that the ban had negatively impacted the social lives of the border communities in Lamu.

For decades, Lamu residents in Kiunga, Ishakani, Ras Kamboni, and Sarira used to intermarry with Somalis from Kismayu and Mogadishu.

Mr Bunu, however, said family relationships were strained, with many forced to live apart due to the border restrictions.

“For all the 12 years of the border ban, we haven’t been able to visit our in-laws as we awaited the lifting of the ban. I am happy to hear that Kenya and Somalia are preparing to reopen the border in 90 days,” said Mr Bunu.

Somalis, especially pregnant women, and children from Ras Kamboni and neighbouring areas relied on the Kiunga health centre, the only medical facility on the border for antenatal and postnatal care and immunisations, but since the restrictions were introduced, they went without the services.

Mr Kevin Muriuki, a renowned miraa dealer in Lamu also expressed joy, saying the reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border would boost the trade in miraa between Lamu and Somalia.

“Miraa business has been down. Somalia is our major miraa market and we couldn’t send even a single boat ferrying the khat to be sold in Somalia. The ban had totally killed our business. I am happy that at least we will be able to dispatch miraa consignments to Somalia once the border is reopened,” said Mr Muriuki.